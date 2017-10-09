"Sex and the City 3": Wird Samantha jetzt etwa ersetzt?9. Okt. 2017, 17:42 - Alannah B.
Sex and the City ohne Kim Cattrall (61)? Vor Kurzem wurde bekannt: Obwohl es bereits ein fertiges Drehbuch gibt, wird es keinen weiteren Film über die vier New Yorker Freundinnen Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker, 52), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon, 51), Charlotte (Kristin Davis, 52) und Samantha (Kim Cattrall) geben. Der Grund dafür seien zu hohe Forderungen von Kim. Hollywood-Produzent Ryan Murphy hat für dieses Problem einen drastischen Lösungsvorschlag, wie er beim The New Yorker Festival erzählte: Wird Kim etwa einfach ersetzt, um das Projekt zu retten?
