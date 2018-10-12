loading...
"Katastrophe": Dieter Bohlen schießt gegen alte DSDS-Jury!12. Okt. 2018, 12:11 - Jonas S.
Die Fans von DSDS sind aktuell wohl im Freudentaumel. Zuerst wurde Ex-Kandidat Pietro Lombardi (26) als neues Jurymitglied vorgestellt, jetzt kam auch noch Soul-Sänger Xavier Naidoo (47) dazu. Chefjuror Dieter Bohlen (64) ist jedenfalls überzeugt, dass es nun mit dem Casting-Format bergauf geht. "Die letzte Jury war 'ne Katastrophe. Hat so gar nicht zu dir gepasst. Meine Meinung", schrieb ihm eine Userin auf Instagram. Dem schloss sich der Poptitan an und kommentierte: "Meine auch."
