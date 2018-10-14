War der Promi Big Brother-Flirt zwischen Chethrin Schulze (26) und Ex-Bachelor Daniel Völz (33) ein abgekartetes Spiel? Im Promiflash-Interview stellte Chethrins ehemalige Busenfreundin und Container-Mitbewohnerin Katja Krasavice (22) klar, dass die Love Island-Beauty die TV-Turtelei von Anfang an geplant habe: "Das war einfach so ein Business-Move, diese Lovestory. Sie meinte die ganze Zeit so: ‘Komm mal her, komm mal her’ – obwohl er gar nicht will. Die hat sich auch einfach auf den draufgesetzt, obwohl er nicht will."

