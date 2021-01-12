Fans weltweit könnten nicht euphorischer sein: Sex and the City bekommt tatsächlich ein Reboot! "And Just Like That" wird die Reihe heißen, die sich an der Original-Serie und der Buchvorlage orientiert, wie der Streamingdienst HBO Max jetzt verkündet hat. Hollywoodstar Sarah Jessica Parker (55), aus dem Erfolgsformat bekannt als Kolumnistin Carrie Bradshaw, heizt ihre Fans auf Instagram schon mal an. "Ich kann nicht anders, als mich zu fragen: Wo sind sie jetzt?", schreibt sie zu einem allerersten Teaser und meint damit höchstwahrscheinlich ihre Kolleginnen Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) und Kristin Davis (Charlotte York-Goldenblatt). Ein Wermutstropfen: "Sex and the City"-Ikone Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) wird leider keinen Auftritt im Reboot haben.

Anzeige

Anzeige



Tipps für Promiflash? Einfach E-Mail an: tipps@promiflash.de