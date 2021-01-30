Die Liebesgeschichte von Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor, 23) und Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo, 24) hatte die Fans direkt in ihren Bann gezogen – und nun endet sie bald! Im Jahr 2018 erschien mit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before der erste Film der Reihe auf Netflix – und ging, genau wie die Romanvorlage von Autorin Jenny Han, sofort durch die Decke. Rund zwei Jahre später kam dann mit "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" die langersehnte Fortsetzung. Zwar fand der zweite Film zu einem Happy End, aber Lara Jean und Peters Lovestory ist noch nicht auserzählt... Am 12. Februar erscheint nun der dritte und letzte Film "To All the Boys: Always and Forever" auf Netflix. Hier kommen alle Infos und ein paar Fun-Facts!

