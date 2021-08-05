Die Dreharbeiten zum Sex and the City-Sequel "And Just Like That..." sind in vollem Gange und neben den drei Hauptdarstellerinnen Sarah Jessica Parker (56), Cynthia Nixon (55) und Kristin Davis (56) kehren noch viele weitere Kultcharaktere zurück. Unter anderem feiern Willie Garson (57), Mario Cantone (61), Chris Noth (66), Evan Handler (60) und David Eigenberg (57) ihr Comeback. Die Folgen sollen noch Ende des Jahres ausgestrahlt werden und das Format wurde sogar schon um eine zweite Staffel verlängert.

