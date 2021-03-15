Bald heißt es wieder "And the Oscar goes to..."! Am 25. April werden in Hollywood die Academy Awards, kurz Oscars, verliehen. Besonders in den vergangenen Jahren hatte es einige Kritik gehagelt – denn vielen Fans waren sowohl die Reihen der Nominierten als auch Preisträger nicht divers genug gewesen. Jetzt wurden die diesjährigen Nominierungen von Nick Jonas (28) und seiner Frau Priyanka Chopra (38) bekannt gegeben – und diese Filme, Schauspieler und Regisseure dürfen auf einen Goldjungen hoffen!

Als "Bester Hauptdarsteller" wurden Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins (83), Gary Oldman (62), Steven Yeun (37) und posthum Chadwick Boseman (✝43) nominiert. Auf den Oscar als Hauptdarstellerin hoffen dürfen wiederum Viola Davis (55), Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby (32), Frances McDormand (63) und Carey Mulligan (35). Sacha Baron Cohen (49), Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Odom Jr, Paul Raci und LaKeith Stanfield haben Chancen auf den Goldjungen als "Bester Nebendarsteller". Nominiert sind darüber hinaus Maria Bakalova, Glenn Close (73), Olivia Colman (47), Amanda Seyfried (35) und Yuh-Jung Youn in der Kategorie der besten Nebendarstellerin.

Die Produktionen "The Father", Judas and the Black Messiah", "Minari", "Nomadland", "Promising Young Woman", "Sound of Metal", "The Trial of the Chicago 7" und "Mank" gehen als Kandidaten in der Sparte "Bester Film" ins Oscar-Rennen. Letztgenannter Streifen kann mit insgesamt zehn Nominierungen als Favorit der diesjährigen Verleihung betrachtet werden. Erstmals dürfen außerdem zwei Frauen auf den Regie-Goldjungen hoffen. Klassische Kassenschlager wie "Tenet" hingegen wurden in den Hauptkategorien kaum berücksichtigt.

Alle Oscar-Nominierungen im Überblick:

Bester Film:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Bester Hauptdarsteller:

Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")

Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")

Gary Oldman ("Mank")

Steven Yeun ("Minari")

Beste Hauptdarstellerin:

Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday")

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")

Bester Nebendarsteller:

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami...")

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

LaKeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Beste Nebendarstellerin:

Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")

Olivia Colman ("The Father")

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")

Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")

Beste Regie:

Thomas Vinterberg ("Der Rausch")

David Fincher ("Mank")

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")

Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

Beste Kamera:

Sean Bobbitt ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Erik Messerschmidt ("Mank")

Dariusz Wolski ("News of the World")

Joshua James Richards ("Nomadland")

Phedon Papamichael ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Bestes Szenenbild:

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Bester Schnitt:

Yorgos Lamprinos ("The Father")

Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")

Frédéric Thoraval ("Promising Young Wman")

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen ("Sound of Metal")

Alan Baumgarten ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Beste Filmmusik:

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Bester Song:

Fight for You ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Hear My Voice ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Husavik ("Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga")

Io sì (Seen) ("The Life Ahead"/"La Vita Davanti a Se")

Speak Now ("One Night in Miami...")

Bestes Originaldrehbuch:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

The White Tiger

Bester Animationsfilm:

Onward - Keine halben Sachen

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Bestes Kostümdesign:

Alexandra Byrne ("Emma")

Ann Roth ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Trish Summerville ("Mank")

Bina Daigeler ("Mulan")

Massimo Cantini Parrini ("Pinocchio")

Beste visuelle Effekte:

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Bester Ton:

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Bester internationaler Film:

Der Rausch (Dänemark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Rumänien)

The Man who Sold his Skin (Tunesien)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnien-Herzewgowina)

Bester Dokumentarfilm:

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm:

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren:

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Bester Kurzfilm:

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Bester animierter Kurzfilm:

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

