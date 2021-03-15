"Tenet" und Co.: Das sind die Oscar-Nominierungen 202115. März 2021, 20:54 - Lennart G.
Bald heißt es wieder "And the Oscar goes to..."! Am 25. April werden in Hollywood die Academy Awards, kurz Oscars, verliehen. Besonders in den vergangenen Jahren hatte es einige Kritik gehagelt – denn vielen Fans waren sowohl die Reihen der Nominierten als auch Preisträger nicht divers genug gewesen. Jetzt wurden die diesjährigen Nominierungen von Nick Jonas (28) und seiner Frau Priyanka Chopra (38) bekannt gegeben – und diese Filme, Schauspieler und Regisseure dürfen auf einen Goldjungen hoffen!
Als "Bester Hauptdarsteller" wurden Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins (83), Gary Oldman (62), Steven Yeun (37) und posthum Chadwick Boseman (✝43) nominiert. Auf den Oscar als Hauptdarstellerin hoffen dürfen wiederum Viola Davis (55), Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby (32), Frances McDormand (63) und Carey Mulligan (35). Sacha Baron Cohen (49), Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Odom Jr, Paul Raci und LaKeith Stanfield haben Chancen auf den Goldjungen als "Bester Nebendarsteller". Nominiert sind darüber hinaus Maria Bakalova, Glenn Close (73), Olivia Colman (47), Amanda Seyfried (35) und Yuh-Jung Youn in der Kategorie der besten Nebendarstellerin.
Die Produktionen "The Father", Judas and the Black Messiah", "Minari", "Nomadland", "Promising Young Woman", "Sound of Metal", "The Trial of the Chicago 7" und "Mank" gehen als Kandidaten in der Sparte "Bester Film" ins Oscar-Rennen. Letztgenannter Streifen kann mit insgesamt zehn Nominierungen als Favorit der diesjährigen Verleihung betrachtet werden. Erstmals dürfen außerdem zwei Frauen auf den Regie-Goldjungen hoffen. Klassische Kassenschlager wie "Tenet" hingegen wurden in den Hauptkategorien kaum berücksichtigt.
Alle Oscar-Nominierungen im Überblick:
Bester Film:
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bester Hauptdarsteller:
Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")
Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
Gary Oldman ("Mank")
Steven Yeun ("Minari")
Beste Hauptdarstellerin:
Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday")
Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")
Bester Nebendarsteller:
Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami...")
Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")
LaKeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Beste Nebendarstellerin:
Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")
Olivia Colman ("The Father")
Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")
Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")
Beste Regie:
Thomas Vinterberg ("Der Rausch")
David Fincher ("Mank")
Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")
Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")
Beste Kamera:
Sean Bobbitt ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Erik Messerschmidt ("Mank")
Dariusz Wolski ("News of the World")
Joshua James Richards ("Nomadland")
Phedon Papamichael ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Bestes Szenenbild:
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Bester Schnitt:
Yorgos Lamprinos ("The Father")
Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")
Frédéric Thoraval ("Promising Young Wman")
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen ("Sound of Metal")
Alan Baumgarten ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Beste Filmmusik:
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Bester Song:
Fight for You ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Hear My Voice ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Husavik ("Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga")
Io sì (Seen) ("The Life Ahead"/"La Vita Davanti a Se")
Speak Now ("One Night in Miami...")
Bestes Originaldrehbuch:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami...
The White Tiger
Bester Animationsfilm:
Onward - Keine halben Sachen
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Bestes Kostümdesign:
Alexandra Byrne ("Emma")
Ann Roth ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Trish Summerville ("Mank")
Bina Daigeler ("Mulan")
Massimo Cantini Parrini ("Pinocchio")
Beste visuelle Effekte:
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Bester Ton:
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Bester internationaler Film:
Der Rausch (Dänemark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Rumänien)
The Man who Sold his Skin (Tunesien)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnien-Herzewgowina)
Bester Dokumentarfilm:
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm:
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren:
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Bester Kurzfilm:
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Bester animierter Kurzfilm:
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
