Wegen Orlando? Neue Frisur macht Katy Perry zum Miley-Double3. März 2017, 11:31 - Lisa-Sophie K.
Frisch getrennt und jetzt auch frisch frisiert! Katy Perry (32) lässt ordentlich Haare bei ihrem Friseur und sieht auf einmal aus wie eine andere Promi-Dame. Jetzt geht die Sängerin locker als Miley Cyrus-Doppelgängerin durch. Was die 32-Jährige wohl zu dem radikal neuen Look bewegt hat? Vielleicht möchte sich Katy einfach von ihrer kürzlichen Trennung von Schauspieler Orlando Bloom (40) ablenken.
