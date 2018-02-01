Sie packt erneut der Ehrgeiz: Nach zwei Jahren will Sarah Lombardi (25) zurück zu Let's Dance und startet im Promiflash-Interview bei der Lambertz Monday Night 2018 einen Aufruf an den Sender: "RTL, bitte nehmt mich noch einmal für 'Let's Dance'. Ich ziehe mir auch eine Perücke auf, ich werde blond, mir egal, ich will unbedingt noch mal mitmachen!"