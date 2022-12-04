Exits & Co.: Das waren die Promi-BB-Highlights in Woche zwei

So ging es bei Promi Big Brother in Woche zwei weiter! Die erste Woche des beliebten Reality-TV-Formats endete mit einem Knall: Jeremy Fragrance (33) verlässt den Container freiwillig! Doch der große Bruder sorgte bereits für Nachschub – anstelle des Parfüm-Influncers zieht die Goodbye Deutschland-Bekanntheit Catrin Heyne in das luxuriöse Loft ein. Aber wie ging es für die Bewohner bei Promi BB weiter? Promiflash hat für euch die zweite Woche im Container zusammengefasst!

