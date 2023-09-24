13. Staffel: So abgefahren wird "The Voice of Germany"!
24. Sep. 2023, 12:00 - Florentine N.
Nicht nur die Fans von The Voice of Germany sind total aus dem Häuschen! In diesem Jahr geht die beliebte Castingshow in die 13. Runde. Dabei gibt es eine brandneue Jury. Anders als Shirin David (28), Giovanni Zarrella (45) sowie Bill (34) und Tom Kaulitz (34) hat der irische Schnulzensänger Ronan Keating (46) bereits Erfahrung auf dem roten Drehstuhl. "Das Talent hier in Deutschland hat mich wirklich überrascht", verrät er gegenüber Promiflash. Alle weiteren Details bekommt ihr im Promiflash-Video!
